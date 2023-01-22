Football: English Premier League table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 18 15 2 1 42 14 47 Man City 19 13 3 3 50 20 42 Man Utd 19 12 3 4 30 22 39 Newcastle 19 10 8 1 33 11 38 Tottenham 20 10 3 7 39 31 33 Brighton 19 9 4 6 37 27 31 Fulham 20 9 4 7 32 29 31 Liverpool 19 8 5 6 34 25 29 Brentford 19 7 8 4 32 28 29 Chelsea 20 8 5 7 22 21 29 Aston Villa 19 7 4 8 22 27 25 Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 18 27 23 Nottm Forest 20 5 6 9 16 35 21 Leicester 20 5 3 12 28 35 18 West Ham 20 5 3 12 17 25 18 Leeds 18 4 5 9 26 33 17 Wolves 19 4 5 10 12 27 17 Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 19 42 17Everton 20 3 6 11 15 28 15Southampton 19 4 3 12 17 34 15

