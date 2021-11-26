UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :rench Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 14 12 1 1 32 14 37 Nice 14 8 3 3 25 11 26 Rennes 14 7 4 3 24 12 25 Lens 14 7 3 4 25 18 24 Marseille 13 6 5 2 20 12 23 Angers 14 5 6 3 20 16 21 Strasbourg 14 5 4 5 25 19 19 Monaco 14 5 4 5 19 18 19 Montpellier 14 5 4 5 21 21 19 Lyon 13 5 4 4 21 21 19 Nantes 14 5 3 6 19 19 18 Lille 14 4 5 5 18 21 17 Brest 14 3 6 5 20 21 15 Lorient 14 3 6 5 13 21 15 Reims 14 2 7 5 15 18 13 Bordeaux 14 2 7 5 21 30 13 Troyes 14 3 4 7 13 22 13 Clermont 14 3 4 7 17 28 13Saint-Etienne 14 2 6 6 16 28 12Metz 14 1 6 7 16 30 9

