Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 14 12 1 1 32 14 37 Nice 15 8 3 4 25 12 26 Rennes 14 7 4 3 24 12 25 Lens 15 7 4 4 27 20 25 Marseille 13 6 5 2 20 12 23 Angers 15 5 7 3 22 18 22 Strasbourg 14 5 4 5 25 19 19 Monaco 14 5 4 5 19 18 19 Montpellier 14 5 4 5 21 21 19 Lyon 13 5 4 4 21 21 19 Nantes 15 5 4 6 20 20 19 Lille 15 4 6 5 19 22 18 Brest 14 3 6 5 20 21 15 Lorient 14 3 6 5 13 21 15 Reims 14 2 7 5 15 18 13 Bordeaux 14 2 7 5 21 30 13 Troyes 14 3 4 7 13 22 13 Clermont 14 3 4 7 17 28 13 Saint-Etienne 14 2 6 6 16 28 12 Metz 15 2 6 7 17 30 12 Note: Nice docked one point for disciplinary reasons