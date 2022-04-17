UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 31 22 5 4 70 29 71 Marseille 31 17 8 6 51 29 59 ---------------------------------- Rennes 32 17 5 10 69 34 56 ---------------------------------- Nice 32 16 7 9 42 28 54 ---------------------------------- Monaco 32 15 8 9 50 34 53 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 31 14 10 7 52 33 52 Lens 32 14 8 10 50 41 50 Lille 32 12 12 8 40 38 48 Nantes 31 13 7 11 40 34 46 Lyon 31 12 11 8 44 40 46 Montpellier 31 12 5 14 44 44 41 Brest 32 10 9 13 40 47 39 Reims 31 8 12 11 34 35 36 Angers 31 8 9 14 35 45 33 Troyes 31 8 8 15 29 44 32 Lorient 32 7 10 15 32 52 31 Saint-Etienne 32 7 9 16 35 62 30 ---------------------------------- Clermont 31 7 7 17 31 60 28 ---------------------------------- Bordeaux 31 5 11 15 41 71 26 Metz 31 4 11 16 28 57 23 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasonsNotes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated

Related Topics

Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Lorient Nantes Montpellier Troyes Reims Metz Rennes Nice Lille Strasbourg Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

9 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

18 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

18 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

19 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.