Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 31 22 5 4 70 29 71 Marseille 31 17 8 6 51 29 59 ---------------------------------- Rennes 32 17 5 10 69 34 56 ---------------------------------- Nice 32 16 7 9 42 28 54 ---------------------------------- Monaco 32 15 8 9 50 34 53 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 31 14 10 7 52 33 52 Lens 32 14 8 10 50 41 50 Lille 32 12 12 8 40 38 48 Nantes 31 13 7 11 40 34 46 Lyon 31 12 11 8 44 40 46 Montpellier 31 12 5 14 44 44 41 Brest 32 10 9 13 40 47 39 Reims 31 8 12 11 34 35 36 Angers 31 8 9 14 35 45 33 Troyes 31 8 8 15 29 44 32 Lorient 32 7 10 15 32 52 31 Saint-Etienne 32 7 9 16 35 62 30 ---------------------------------- Clermont 31 7 7 17 31 60 28 ---------------------------------- Bordeaux 31 5 11 15 41 71 26 Metz 31 4 11 16 28 57 23 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasonsNotes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated