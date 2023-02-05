Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 10:20 AM
Paris, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 22 17 3 2 54 17 54 Marseille 21 14 4 3 42 17 46 Lens 21 13 6 2 33 15 45 Monaco 21 12 5 4 46 29 41 Rennes 22 12 4 6 41 25 40 Lille 22 11 5 6 38 27 38 Lorient 21 10 5 6 35 34 35 Lyon 22 9 5 8 33 24 32 Nice 21 8 7 6 24 20 31 Clermont 21 8 6 7 24 27 30 Reims 21 6 11 4 26 26 29 Toulouse 22 8 5 9 36 38 29 Nantes 21 4 10 7 21 26 22 Montpellier 21 6 2 13 31 43 20 Brest 21 4 7 10 23 34 19 Troyes 22 4 7 11 33 48 19 Ajaccio 21 5 3 13 18 37 18 Strasbourg 21 2 9 10 25 39 15Auxerre 21 3 4 14 18 46 13Angers 21 2 2 17 18 47 8