Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:30 AM
Paris, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 7 5 0 2 12 4 15 Angers 7 5 0 2 15 10 15 Lille 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 Nantes 7 4 1 2 7 5 13 Bordeaux 7 3 3 1 12 8 12 Marseille 7 3 3 1 8 7 12 Nice 7 4 0 3 11 11 12 Reims 7 3 2 2 6 2 11 Rennes 7 3 2 2 7 5 11 Montpellier 7 3 2 2 6 5 11 Lyon 7 2 3 2 14 7 9 Nimes 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 Brest 7 1 5 1 7 9 8 Toulouse 7 2 2 3 6 10 8 Amiens 7 2 1 4 8 12 7 Metz 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 Strasbourg 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 Monaco 7 1 3 3 10 15 6Saint-Etienne 7 1 2 4 6 13 5Dijon 7 0 2 5 2 9 2