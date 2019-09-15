UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 Torino 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 Lazio 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Genoa 2 1 1 0 5 4 4 Bologna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Verona 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Sassuolo 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 Parma 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Napoli 2 1 0 1 7 7 3 Atalanta 2 1 0 1 5 5 3 Brescia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Milan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Udinese 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Roma 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 Fiorentina 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 SPAL 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Cagliari 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Lecce 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Sampdoria 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 afpJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

Related Topics

Football Roma Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Milan Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Industrial Heritage Museum inaugurated

7 minutes ago

Democracy imperative for peace, stability of the c ..

7 minutes ago

Additional District and Session Judge visits distr ..

7 minutes ago

Economic growth impossible sans accountability, me ..

7 minutes ago

Patriarch Kirill Congratulates European Head of Or ..

7 minutes ago

'First Aid Day' observed

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.