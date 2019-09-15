Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:00 AM
Milan, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 Torino 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 Lazio 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Genoa 2 1 1 0 5 4 4 Bologna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Verona 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Sassuolo 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 Parma 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Napoli 2 1 0 1 7 7 3 Atalanta 2 1 0 1 5 5 3 Brescia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Milan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Udinese 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Roma 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 Fiorentina 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 SPAL 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Cagliari 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Lecce 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Sampdoria 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 afpJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB