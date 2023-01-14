Football: Scottish Premiership table

UrduPoint.com

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 21 19 1 1 65 17 58 Rangers 21 15 4 2 48 20 49 Hearts 21 10 5 6 37 31 35 Aberdeen 21 9 2 10 35 32 29 Livingston 20 8 4 8 20 28 28 St Mirren 20 7 6 7 22 27 27 Hibernian 21 8 2 11 27 35 26 St Johnstone 21 7 3 11 24 32 24 Kilmarnock 21 5 5 11 17 35 20 Motherwell 20 5 4 11 25 31 19Dundee Utd 20 5 4 11 23 35 19Ross County 21 4 4 13 14 34 16

