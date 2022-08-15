Football: South African Premiership Results
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :South African Premiership results this weekend: AmaZulu 2 (Kwem 42, Mhango 52) Cape Town City 1 (Mayo 36) Mamelodi Sundowns 4 (Sirino 6, Shalulile 17-pen, 53, Nassir 76) Kaizer Chiefs 0 Maritzburg Utd 0 Swallows 0 Marumo Gallants 1 (Ngema 55) Golden Arrows 1 (Ndwandwe 71) Orlando Pirates 0 Chippa Utd 1 (Banda 86) Richards Bay 1 (Mbuthuma 78) Sekhukhune Utd 0 Stellenbosch 3 (Van Wyk 2, Nascimento 49-og, Andries 64) Royal AM 1 (De Jong 83) TS Galaxy 2 (Msimango 43, Seedat 66) SuperSport Utd 0 Played midweek AmaZulu 2 (Mhango 65, Ntuli 78) SuperSport 1 (Maseko 56) Chiefs 3 (Du Preez 4, Dolly 24, Shabalala 90+4) Maritzburg 0 Chippa 1 (Appollis 75) Royal 3 (De Jong 30, 41, Gamildien 76) Richards Bay 0 Marumo 0 Sekhukhune 1 (Morris 45+2) Arrows 0 Stellenbosch 1 (Mendieta 54) Pirates 1 (Sibisi 45)Sundowns 0 Galaxy 1 (Hlongwane 34)Swallows 3 (Isaacs 16, Patjie 23, Mtshali 90+3-pen) Cape Town 2 (Gonzalez 31, Mayo 61)