UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Champion Wawrinka Confirms He's Skipping US Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Former champion Wawrinka confirms he's skipping US Open

Geneva, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Former champion Stan Wawrinka confirmed Friday that he will not play the US Open citing "the health situation in New York" as the Grand Slam event took another hit.

Wawrinka, the US Open winner in 2016, was already missing from the entry list along with four-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Now, the 35-year-old will instead focus on Roland Garros where he won his second career major in 2015.

"There is the health situation which is particular in New York. I did not want to go the US under these conditions," the world number 17, also the 2014 Australian Open champion, told RTS in Switzerland.

Players at the US Open, which starts on August 31, will be subject to tight health controls to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

It will also be played behind closed doors.

"And the sequence of tournaments which follows after the US Open will be tough," he added, referring to the Italian Open which starts a week after the conclusion of the New York event.

Roland Garros, delayed from May-June, will then start in Paris on September 27.

"Finally, there are all the uncertainties related to the quarantine issue. There are still many questions and doubts about the holding of the US Open."Earlier Friday, top 10 women's players Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens said they were skipping the US Open.

World number one Ashleigh Barty has also opted not to play.

Related Topics

World Paris New York Switzerland Rafael Nadal Russian Trading System Stock Exchange August September Women 2016 2015 Australian Open Event All From Top US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

36 minutes ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

2 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

3 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.