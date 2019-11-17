UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former NBA Guard Rice Jr Stood Down Over 'bar Incident'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Former NBA guard Rice Jr stood down over 'bar incident'

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Australia's National Basketball League blocked Glen Rice Jr from playing Sunday after the former Washington Wizards guard was reportedly arrested over an altercation at a bar.

Rice Jr, the son of three-time NBA All Star Glen Rice, was due to play for his new club New Zealand Breakers in Perth against the Wildcats.

But barely an hour before tip-off the NBL ordered that he be stood down.

"The NBL has directed the New Zealand Breakers to stand down Glen Rice Jr from today's game against the Perth Wildcats following an incident in Auckland last Thursday," it said in a statement.

"The incident has been referred to the Basketball Australia integrity unit to conduct an investigation.

Rice Jr is not prevented from training or other club commitments." New Zealand media reported that Rice Jr, who only joined the club a fortnight ago, was arrested on Thursday over an alleged assault at an Auckland bar, with Breakers chief executive Matt Walsh confirming the incident.

"Like anyone on the team we'll give him the benefit of the doubt, innocent until proven guilty," Walsh told 1 news.

Rice Jr has a chequered history and was last year cut by his professional team in Israel after punching a teammate in the face in the locker room, according to US media reports.

Related Topics

Australia Israel Washington Perth Auckland New Zealand Sunday Media All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million ro ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation provides AED5.5 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

4 hours ago

Members of Human Fraternity Higher Committee prese ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.