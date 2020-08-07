UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US National Security Advisor Scowcroft Dies Aged 95

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Former US national security advisor Scowcroft dies aged 95

Washington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Brent Scowcroft, the respected national security advisor to two Republican presidents and a Washington heavyweight who served administrations from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama, has died aged 95, the George H.W. Bush Foundation announced Friday.

An outspoken critic of the US-led invasion of Iraq, Scowcroft was a member of the Republican foreign policy establishment who nevertheless endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. He died of natural causes, a statement from the foundation said.

"No individual has provided as many commanders-in-chief as much national security advice -- irrespective of party lines," the statement continued.

Born in 1925 in Ogden, Utah, Scowcroft went on to graduate from West Point military academy in 1947, rising through the ranks to become a lieutenant general in the air force while collecting degrees in international relations along the way.

He served as military assistant to Nixon, and later resigned from the Air Force to become President Gerald Ford's national security advisor. He went on to perform the same role for George H.W. Bush, becoming the first man to serve two presidents in the role.

Scowcroft "recognized the essential -- though not limitless -- role US power and leadership could play in making the world a safer and more prosperous place," the Bush foundation statement said.

It added that, despite a military background, Scowcroft believed that "although military force is an important tool of statecraft, it is not a substitute for policy and diplomacy." He argued against invading Iraq in 2003 as it took the focus off the fight against Al-Qaeda.

And he endorsed Clinton in 2016 based on her experience as Secretary of State under Barack Obama, reportedly arguing that she had "deep expertise" and a "sophisticated understanding" of international affairs that was "essential" in a president.

"His thinking, which placed a premium on strategy, was guided by key principles, including the importance of history in shaping international affairs, the necessity of strong US international leadership ... the importance of gaining domestic and international support for US leadership, and the utility of working through allies, coalitions, and international institutions," the foundation said.

His funeral will be held privately, it added.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Washington Hillary Clinton Iraq Died Man George Same Ogden 2016 From Ford

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon president says negligence or missile may h ..

5 minutes ago

Belgian court rejects extradition of Catalan separ ..

5 minutes ago

Boy electrocuted in Hub

5 minutes ago

IGP approves comprehensive plan to induct traffic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.