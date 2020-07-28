Four day lock down imposed in AJK from July 29

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 28 (APP):Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir Tuesday announced the imposition of full lock down for next 04 days with effect from July 29 (12.00 midnight) to August 02 (midnight) 2020, to avert the threat of the spread of novel Corona virus on the eve of the Eid ul Adha days, it was officially announced.

An official notification issued by the Home Department of the AJK government on Tuesday said that their will be complete on the entry of the tourists into AJK and all sorts of the tourists resorts and parks will be completely closed during entire lock down period.

Private and public sector institutions / business concerns of essential services including banks, medical stores, petrol pumps, general stores, vegetable, fruit, bakery, sweet shops, dairy farms, gas, meat shops and public transports will be exempted of whole of the above period of the lock down under the already announced SOPs across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The State government took the step in view of the apprehensions of the spread of the pandemic , as precautionary measures under Epidemic Disease Act XXXVI-1958.

Mirpur division Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb has, meanwhile, directed the district administrations of all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona virus SOPs during and even after the lock down period.

"The markets and commercial areas will be sealed in case of SOPs' violation, he warned and added that he was visiting different districts and timely decisions were being taken", the Commissioner said while talking to APP here Tuesday evening.

The people should follow governmental SOPs and legal action will be initiated against individuals and business entities in case of non-compliance, he added.