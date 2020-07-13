UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Agrees Eight Bn Euros In Health Worker Pay Rises

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

France agrees eight bn euros in health worker pay rises

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The French government and unions signed an agreement Monday giving over eight billion Euros in pay rises for health workers, with the prime minister admitting the move was overdue in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the peak of the outbreak in France, people applauded every night health workers who in turn said that such gratitude rang hollow if it was not followed by concrete steps.

The bulk of the package comprises 7.5 billion euros ($8.5 billion) for pay increases for nurses and careworkers, who will get an average monthly raise of 183 euros ($208).

There is also 450 million euros ($510 million) for doctors intended to bolster wages for those who solely work in the public sector, a move aimed at luring them from more lucrative private clinics.

"No one can deny that this is a historic moment for our health system," Prime Minister Jean Castex said after a signing ceremony that followed seven weeks of negotiations between government and unions.

"This is first of all recognition of those who have been on the front line in the fight against this epidemic," he said.

"It is also a way of catching up the delay for each and every one -- including perhaps myself -- has their share of responsibility."But some unions, including the hardline CGT, refrained from signing the accords, an indication that tensions over the issue may not be over.

The coronavirus epidemic has now killed over 30,000 people in France and while infection rates have fallen markedly, officials remain wary of the risk of a second wave.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France May All From Government Agreement Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

9 minutes ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

39 minutes ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

54 minutes ago

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

2 hours ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

2 hours ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.