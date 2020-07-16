France imposes indoor public mask-wearing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :France will make the wearing of face masks compulsory in indoor public spaces from next week, the government said Thursday, as officials noted signs of an uptick in the coronavirus outbreak.

Already obligatory gear on collective transport, masks will also become mandatory in shops and other indoor places frequented by the public, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in the Senate.

"The wearing of a mask, along with barrier measures (such as social distancing and regular handwashing) is an effective method of prevention and protection," he said.

The announcement came as Health Minister Olivier Veran noted signs of a "resurgence" in the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than 30,000 lives in France to date.

"We are witnessing in certain hospitals in Paris weak signs of an epidemic resurgence, which is why I urge the French to remain particularly vigilant, active, against the virus," he told public radio.

According to the latest official data, released Wednesday, France had seen 133 new coronavirus patients hospitalised in 24 hours, and 17 more people in intensive care for a total of 482.

This was down from a high of 4,281 people hospitalised in one day in April, and more than 7,100 people in intensive care at the height of the epidemic.