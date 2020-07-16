UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Imposes Indoor Public Mask-wearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

France imposes indoor public mask-wearing

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :France will make the wearing of face masks compulsory in indoor public spaces from next week, the government said Thursday, as officials noted signs of an uptick in the coronavirus outbreak.

Already obligatory gear on collective transport, masks will also become mandatory in shops and other indoor places frequented by the public, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in the Senate.

"The wearing of a mask, along with barrier measures (such as social distancing and regular handwashing) is an effective method of prevention and protection," he said.

The announcement came as Health Minister Olivier Veran noted signs of a "resurgence" in the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than 30,000 lives in France to date.

"We are witnessing in certain hospitals in Paris weak signs of an epidemic resurgence, which is why I urge the French to remain particularly vigilant, active, against the virus," he told public radio.

According to the latest official data, released Wednesday, France had seen 133 new coronavirus patients hospitalised in 24 hours, and 17 more people in intensive care for a total of 482.

This was down from a high of 4,281 people hospitalised in one day in April, and more than 7,100 people in intensive care at the height of the epidemic.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister France Paris April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

“Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” becomes top trend

10 minutes ago

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

40 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

41 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

45 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.