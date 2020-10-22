UrduPoint.com
France's COVID-19 Cases Top 1 Million : Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

France's COVID-19 cases top 1 million : Johns Hopkins University

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 infections in France reached 1,000,369 as of 0124 GMT on Thursday while the country's death toll from the disease hit 34,075, latest figures from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed.

France has become the second European country whose COVID-19 cases surpassed 1 million mark after Spain did that on Wednesday.

More French cities would move to maximum alert for coronavirus, where a curfew would be imposed, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said earlier on Wednesday.

Europe has been been confronting the second wave of the pandemic with many countries in the region witnessing a surge in daily infections. Among them, Britain recorded 26,688 daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday when Poland's daily number of COVID-19 cases broke the 10,000 mark for the first time.

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said late Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn was reported to have tested positive.

