UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Open Attendance Reduced To 5,000 Fans Per Day - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:11 AM

French Open attendance reduced to 5,000 fans per day - police

Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The French Open tennis tournament, rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be limited to 5,000 spectators daily, a reduction from the 11,500 announced by organisers, the Paris police prefecture told AFP on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the French tennis federation (FFT) had revealed plans for the September 27-October 11 Grand Slam to allow 11,500 fans to attend each day, with the Roland Garros venue divided into three independent zones.

Related Topics

Tennis Police Paris September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

31 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

1 hour ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

60 minutes ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

2 hours ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.