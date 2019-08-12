UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Shoot Dead Homeless Man After Knife Threat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

French police shoot dead homeless man after knife threat

Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :A French policeman shot and killed a homeless Belgian man in the southern town of Menton after the man, who had tried to slit his wrists, lunged at an officer with a knife, investigators said.

The incident took place in a public park on Sunday evening.

Bystanders called the emergency services when they saw the man, who was in his fifties, trying to kill himself.

He had already made cuts in the veins of both arms as well as his throat and the back of his ankles when the police arrived on the scene, the prosecutor's office in the nearby city of Nice said.

The police tried in vain to get him to drop his knife.

When they failed, they tried to immobilise him with a stun gun but the man lunged at an officer with his knife, according to the prosecutor's office.

The officer's colleague then "used his service weapon and fired twice", killing the man, the investigators said, adding that the emergency services, who were at the scene, tried but failed to revive the victim.

Police in Nice are investigating the incident as is the national police oversight body, the IPGN.

Related Topics

Police Nice Man Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

1 hour ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

1 hour ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.