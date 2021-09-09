Funding gap forces British Council to scale back

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The British Council, which promotes UK cultural and language relations overseas, said on Thursday that it will scale back its work in 20 countries due to a pandemic funding shortfall.

"Due to the impact of Covid on our commercial income which we previously used to subsidise our offices overseas and an overall decline in our funding compared to pre-Covid, we face a significant funding gap," a spokesperson told AFP.

As a result, it "will need to look at delivering our work in 20 countries remotely or digitally." The institution's vital income from English-language teaching and exams plunged during the pandemic, as the virus forced countries into lockdown and restrictions on in-person events.

The British organisation is the equivalent of France's Alliance Francaise, Germany's Goethe-Institut, Spain's Instituto Cervantes and China's Confucius Institute.

It is a key part of UK soft power overseas, and works in more than 100 countries, with over 7,000 staff worldwide.

It was founded in 1934 to promote British culture and fight the rise of fascism.

Last year, it was forced to close 44 out of its 47 English-language schools.

The British Council needed a £145 million ($200 million, 170-million-euro) bailout to stave off insolvency, but the government loans are due to be repaid in December.

It could potentially close 11 offices, including in Australia, Belgium, Canada and the United States, while programming will be run remotely from a neighbouring country for nine countries, including Croatia and Switzerland.

"The British Council has been working across Europe since 1938 and we remain committed to doing so where funding allows," said the spokesperson.