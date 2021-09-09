UrduPoint.com

Funding Gap Forces British Council To Scale Back

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Funding gap forces British Council to scale back

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The British Council, which promotes UK cultural and language relations overseas, said on Thursday that it will scale back its work in 20 countries due to a pandemic funding shortfall.

"Due to the impact of Covid on our commercial income which we previously used to subsidise our offices overseas and an overall decline in our funding compared to pre-Covid, we face a significant funding gap," a spokesperson told AFP.

As a result, it "will need to look at delivering our work in 20 countries remotely or digitally." The institution's vital income from English-language teaching and exams plunged during the pandemic, as the virus forced countries into lockdown and restrictions on in-person events.

The British organisation is the equivalent of France's Alliance Francaise, Germany's Goethe-Institut, Spain's Instituto Cervantes and China's Confucius Institute.

It is a key part of UK soft power overseas, and works in more than 100 countries, with over 7,000 staff worldwide.

It was founded in 1934 to promote British culture and fight the rise of fascism.

Last year, it was forced to close 44 out of its 47 English-language schools.

The British Council needed a £145 million ($200 million, 170-million-euro) bailout to stave off insolvency, but the government loans are due to be repaid in December.

It could potentially close 11 offices, including in Australia, Belgium, Canada and the United States, while programming will be run remotely from a neighbouring country for nine countries, including Croatia and Switzerland.

"The British Council has been working across Europe since 1938 and we remain committed to doing so where funding allows," said the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Australia Europe China Canada France Germany Alliance Spain United Kingdom Belgium United States Switzerland Croatia December From Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St ..

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

30 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

46 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

54 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

1 hour ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led b ..

Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.