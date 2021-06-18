BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A new book launch titled "Gandhara's Smile: the tour of cultural relics in Pakistan" was organized by Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with school of Foreign Studies, Peking University at the Embassy here on Friday.

The book launch is part of the celebratory activities to mark the 70th years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The book launch focused on the academic research on Gandhara civilization and publication of "Gandhara's Smile conducted by a team of renowned Chinese scholars and experts from Peking and Renmin universities led by Prof. Duan Qing and Associate Professor Zhang Jiamei during their visit to various archaeological sites in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin ul Haque appreciated the School of Foreign Studies, Peking University and the experts for introducing Gandhara civilizational linkages which existed between Pakistan and China along the ancient silk route.

He said that the year 2021 is a special year when Pakistan and China are celebrating 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties and the launch of this book is an opportune moment to celebrate the achievements of ancient Gandhara civilization as the common heritage of two countries.

The ambassador informed that the Department of Archeology of Pakistan and the Palace Museum, Beijing were discussing to hold a seminar on ancient civilization of Pakistan and China in August this year.

"We also hope to hold a grand exhibition of Gandhara artifacts in China at the Palace Museum in late 2022 or 2023", he added.

He congratulated the team of renowned Chinese scholars and researchers who have been part of the publication the great book.

He also expressed gratitude to members of the Shanghai Publication Group who traveled from all the way from Shanghai to be part of this event.

The Ambassador promised to extend Embassy's complete support and assistance in continuation of exploration and research in Pakistan. Later, Prof. Duan Qing presented the book to the ambassador.

The event was attended by academicians from School of Foreign Languages, Peking University, and International academy for Chinese Culture, Jinghua School, CENGAGE learning publishing group, media representatives and officers of Embassy.