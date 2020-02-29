UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Garth Brooks Feels The Bern Over Sanders Shirt Mix-up

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

Garth Brooks feels the Bern over Sanders shirt mix-up

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :US country music icon Garth Brooks posted a picture of himself in a "Sanders" football jersey after a gig in Detroit -- unaware of the anger he would spark among perplexed fans who thought he was weighing in on the US election.

In fact, the Grammy-winning crooner had on the shirt of NFL running back Barry Sanders, whose Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Lions made him a living legend in the city.

But when he posted the photo on Instagram after Saturday's concert, Brooks copped an earful from a portion of his 1.4 million followers who thought he was endorsing leftist Bernie Sanders.

"Garth, I can't believe you are wearing a jersey for a communist," wrote one forlorn Instagrammer, disparaging the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in this year's presidential race.

"I've spent the last 45 minutes crying and throwing up outside of my shower." "I liked you a lot bub but snowflake Bernie? You done lost your marbles!!" added a commentator.

"No thanks! Trump 2020!" posted another.

Country music dominates the airwaves in many conservative-leaning states, and some of those commenting were self-described supporters of Republican President Donald Trump.

There may be reason for the confusion. Brooks, 58, was an unabashed fan of Democratic president Barack Obama, even singing for him at a pre-inauguration concert in January 2009.

With the Brooks photo receiving thousands of comments, the figures involved seized the moment.

"Hey @garthbrooks, want to be my VP?" Barry Sanders tweeted Friday.

"Hey @BarrySanders I would run any race with you! #Number20for2020," replied Brooks, the best-selling country music artist of all time.

The Lions tweeted the slogan "Barry 2020" with a picture of their former player wearing his jersey. "He's got our vote," the team said.

Related Topics

Election Football Barack Obama Music Vote Trump Brooks Detroit January May 2020 All From Race Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

7 hours ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

8 hours ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

8 hours ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

8 hours ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

9 hours ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.