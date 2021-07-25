UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gasquet Ends Three-year Wait For Final Spot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Gasquet ends three-year wait for final spot

Umag, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :French veteran Richard Gasquet reached his first ATP final in three years on Saturday when he defeated German qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the Umag semi-finals.

The 35-year-old Gasquet, seeded four, won 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3 after three hours and 11 minutes on court.

He will face either top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final.

Gasquet, whose last final appearance was at Bastad in 2018, will be seeking a 16th career title.

Related Topics

German Sunday 2018 Top Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

4 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

5 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

8 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

9 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.