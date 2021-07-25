Gasquet ends three-year wait for final spot

(@FahadShabbir)

Umag, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :French veteran Richard Gasquet reached his first ATP final in three years on Saturday when he defeated German qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the Umag semi-finals.

The 35-year-old Gasquet, seeded four, won 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3 after three hours and 11 minutes on court.

He will face either top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final.

Gasquet, whose last final appearance was at Bastad in 2018, will be seeking a 16th career title.