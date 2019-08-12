UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gayle Sets Record, Kohli Hits 120 Before Rain Stops Play

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Gayle sets record, Kohli hits 120 before rain stops play

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Chris Gayle became the all-time highest West Indian run-scorer in one-day international cricket in Sunday's second ODI against India at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad before rain stopped play.

Needing just nine runs to surpass the tally of 10,405 by Brian Lara, 39-year-old opener Gayle made 11, lifting his overall tally to 10,408.

Gayle was dismissed without adding to his total before rain interrupted play with the West Indies at 55 for two in the 13th over replying to India's total of 279 for seven.

India skipper Virat Kohli smashed 120.

The first match of the series in Guyana on Thursday was abandoned due to rain.

Related Topics

India Cricket Trinidad Guyana Virat Kohli Sunday

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

2 hours ago

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

4 hours ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.