Gayle sets record, Kohli hits 120 before rain stops play

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Chris Gayle became the all-time highest West Indian run-scorer in one-day international cricket in Sunday's second ODI against India at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad before rain stopped play.

Needing just nine runs to surpass the tally of 10,405 by Brian Lara, 39-year-old opener Gayle made 11, lifting his overall tally to 10,408.

Gayle was dismissed without adding to his total before rain interrupted play with the West Indies at 55 for two in the 13th over replying to India's total of 279 for seven.

India skipper Virat Kohli smashed 120.

The first match of the series in Guyana on Thursday was abandoned due to rain.