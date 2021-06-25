UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

George Leads Clippers Over Suns In NBA Semi-final Series

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

George leads Clippers over Suns in NBA semi-final series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Paul George scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to power the Los Angeles Clippers over Phoenix 106-92 Thursday, delivering their first victory in the NBA semi-final playoff series.

Reggie Jackson added 23 points and Croatian center Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 16 rebounds as the Clippers pulled within 2-1 of the Suns in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals with game four set for Saturday in Los Angeles.

It was a crucial victory for the Clippers as no team in NBA history has ever won a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games.

But for the third playoff series in a row, the Clippers won game three after dropping the first two.

"This team is tough. We'll do whatever it takes," George said. "We trust one another. We've got each other's backs.

"We've just got great resilience. The team does a great job making adjustments, counters -- we just play hard." The Clippers remained without star Kawhi Leonard, out with a sprained right knee, while Devin Booker scored 15 points for the Suns with a protective mask due to a broken nose.

George played 43 minutes and with Leonard sidelined, he has stepped up to lift the Clippers.

"I'm going to make the extra plays. I'm going to give everything I have. I don't care how many minutes I have to play. I'm just going to leave it all on the floor." Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 18 points while Chris Paul had 15 points and 12 assists for the Suns.

Paul returned to the Phoenix starting lineup after missing 11 days while in Covid-19 safety protocols, missing his first six shots from the floor before hitting a jumper late in the second quarter.

The Clippers remained without star Kawhi Leonard, out with a sprained right knee, while Devin Booker scored 15 points for the Suns with a protective mask due to a broken nose.

The Suns took a 48-46 half-time lead but Clippers guard Terance Mann scored eight points of his 12 points in just over three minutes to start the third quarter to put the hosts back on top.

The Clippers scored 11 straight points to open a 21-3 run that produced a 71-56 lead, with Mann netting eight to spark the spurt.

"This team is resilient. We never say die," Mann said. "We find ways to impose our will on opponents. We're just hungry." George made a half-court jumper at the buzzer to end the third quarter, giving the Clippers an 80-69 edge entering the last 12 minutes and they kept the Suns at bay in the final period.

"My teammates allow me to play," George said. "Tonight I got on their backs in the fourth quarter."The Clippers led 29-21 after the first quarter, their largest lead in the series to that point, after holding the Suns to 37% shooting from the floor in the first 12 minutes.

Related Topics

Job Los Angeles Man George Lead Jackson Phoenix Bahamas All From Top

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

9 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

8 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

9 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

9 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.