UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Govt Agrees 130 Bn Euro Stimulus Package: Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

German govt agrees 130 bn euro stimulus package: Merkel

Berlin, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Germany will plough 130 billion Euros into a stimulus package to kick-start an economy severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Under the wide-ranging measures outlined in a 15-page document, value-added tax will be temporarily slashed, families will receive 300 euros for each child, while those who purchase electric cars will see a government rebate doubled to 6,000 euros.

"The size of the package will reach 130 billion euros for 2020 to 2021, 120 billion of which will be borne by the Federal government," said Merkel.

Noting that millions of employees in Germany have been put on shorter working hours, Merkel said that "shows how fragile the whole thing is, and why we must succeed in giving the economy a push so that jobs can be secured."The fresh stimulus comes on top of a massive 1.1 trillion euro rescue package already agreed in March, comprising loan guarantees, subsidies and a beefed-up shorter-hours programme to avoid job cuts.

Related Topics

Loan Job Germany Euro Angela Merkel March 2020 Government Top Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

6 hours ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

8 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.