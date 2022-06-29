UrduPoint.com

Germany Plans Return To Debt-limit Rules In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Germany plans return to debt-limit rules in 2023

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Germany will reinstate its so-called debt brake in 2023 after suspending it for three years to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, sources in the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The government will borrow 17.2 billion Euros ($18.1 million) next year, adhering to the rule enshrined in the constitution that normally limits Germany's public deficit to 0.35 percent of overall annual economic output, despite new spending as a result of Russia-Ukraine conflict, the sources said.

The new borrowing set out in a draft budget to be presented to the cabinet on Friday is almost 10 billion euros higher than a previous figure for 2023 announced in April.

However, "despite a considerable increase in costs, the debt brake will be respected," one of the sources said.

Although Germany is traditionally a frugal nation, the government broke its own debt rules at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and unleashed vast financial aid to steer the economy through the crisis.

The government has this year unveiled a multi-billion-euro support package to help companies in Europe's biggest economy weather the fallout from the ongoing conflict in Europe and sanctions against Russia.

Berlin has also spent billions to diversify its energy supply to reduce its dependence on Russia, as well as investing heavily in plans to tackle climate change and push digital technology.

But despite the additional spending, Finance Minister Christian Lindner has maintained the aim to reinstate the debt brake in 2023.

