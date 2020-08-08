UrduPoint.com
Ghosts Of 1950 Haunt 'slow, Too Slow' Alfa Romeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ghosts of 1950 haunt 'slow, too slow' Alfa Romeo

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Alfa Romeo showed scant respect for their own history on Saturday when, at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix that marks one of their most famous achievements, the team slumped to fill the back row of the grid for Sunday's race.

Seven decades on from the May afternoon in 1950 when Giuseppe Farina won the first Formula One world championship race, the inaugural British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, in an Alfa Romeo, the modern outfit's qualifying result was an embarrassment.

It was, in effect, a reversal of the glorious one-two-three that this weekend's event celebrates.

In the original race, on May 13, 1950, Farina led the way as three Alfa drivers filled the podium places, the Italian finishing ahead of Luigi Fagioli and Briton Reg Parnell - a faraway dream for the contemporary incarnation.

"Too slow, just too slow," complained veteran Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, who wound up 20th on the grid, one place behind Antonio Giovinazzi.

"The others have all sped up a lot from practice to qualifying, but we are just too slow."On a bad weekend for the corporate sporting interests of the Agnelli family dynasty, when Juventus sacked manager Maurizio Sarri after winning the Serie A title in his first season at the club and Ferrari failed to make an impact in qualifying, the Alfa Romeo flop was an historic disappointment.

