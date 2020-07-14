UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Infections Top 13 Million: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Global coronavirus infections top 13 million: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 13 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, with more than half in the United States and Latin America, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2000 GMT on Monday.

At least 13,000,166 cases and 569,990 deaths have been recorded and the United States is the worst-hit country with 3,341,838 cases and 135,425 deaths, the tally showed.

The number of cases stood at 3,380,218 in Latin America and the Caribbean, including 144,847 fatalities. And in Europe, 2,849,335 infections have been recorded and 202,780 deaths.

The spread of the pandemic is accelerating across the globe, with more than 2.6 million new cases detected since July 1.

The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.

Related Topics

World Europe United States July Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

2 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.