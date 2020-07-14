Global coronavirus infections top 13 million: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 13 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, with more than half in the United States and Latin America, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2000 GMT on Monday.

At least 13,000,166 cases and 569,990 deaths have been recorded and the United States is the worst-hit country with 3,341,838 cases and 135,425 deaths, the tally showed.

The number of cases stood at 3,380,218 in Latin America and the Caribbean, including 144,847 fatalities. And in Europe, 2,849,335 infections have been recorded and 202,780 deaths.

The spread of the pandemic is accelerating across the globe, with more than 2.6 million new cases detected since July 1.

The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.