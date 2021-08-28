Golf: BMW Championship scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Partial second-round scores in Friday's weather-disrupted second round of the BMW Championship, second event in the US PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, at Owings Mill, Maryland (USA unless noted, par-72): 128 - Bryson DeChambeau 68-60 129 - Patrick Cantlay 66-63 132 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-65, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 133 - Hudson Swafford 67-66 134 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 64-70135 - Sebastian Munoz (COL) 67-68, Lucas Glover 68-67, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 67-68, Aaron Wise 69-66, Xander Schauffele 67-68136 - Paul Casey (ENG) 68-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-69