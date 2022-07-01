Golf: John Deere Classic scores

Los Angeles, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois (USA unless noted, par-71) 62 - J.T.

Poston 64 - Michael Gligic (CAN) 65 - Vaughn Taylor, Christopher Gotterup66 - Ricky Barnes, Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel, Dylan Frittelli (RSA)67 - Taylor Moore, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson (CAN), Curtis Thompson, Matthias Schwab (AUT), Martin Trainer, Doc Redman, Bo Hoag