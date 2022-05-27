UrduPoint.com

'Goodfellas' Actor Ray Liotta Dead: US Media

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead: US media

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died in the Dominican Republic at age 67, the country's cinema authority said Thursday.

Liotta, whose blistering turn as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese's crime masterpiece won universal admiration, was shooting a new film in the country when he died, a spokesman for the Dominican Republic's General Direction of Cinema said.

Although he also did well earlier in his career, Liotta's breakout role came in 1990 when he was cast alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.

"Goodfellas" won one Oscar, and was nominated for five others, and scenes from the movie continue to resonate as cultural touchstones.

A year earlier, Liotta had played baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," opposite Kevin Costner in a widely revered sports movie.

The film was nominated for three Oscars, including best picture.

