UrduPoint.com

Google Disrupts Cybercrime Web Infecting 1 Mn Devices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million highjacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible.

The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet.

"The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group.

Large technology companies like Google and microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.

Google said the network includes about one million Windows-using devices worldwide for crimes that include stealing users' credentials, and has targeted victims from the United States, India, Brazil and southeast Asia.

The company also filed a lawsuit in a New York Federal court against Dmitry Starovikov and Alexander Filippov seeking an injunction to block them from wrongdoing on its platforms.

Cybersecurity experts first noticed Glupteba in 2011, which spreads by masquerading as free, downloadable software, videos or movies that people unwittingly download on to their devices.

However, unlike conventional botnets that rely on predetermined channels to ensure their survival, Glupteba is programmed to find a replacement server in order to keep operating even after being attacked, says Google's lawsuit.

Because the botnet web combines the power of some one million devices it possesses unusual power that could be used for large-scale ransomware or other attacks.

To maintain that network, the organization "uses Google advertisements to post job openings for the websites" carrying out the illegal work.

The hackers also used Google's own services to distribute the malware -- the internet giant took down some 63 million Google Docs and terminated over 1,100 Google accounts used to spread Glupteba.

The botnets can "recover more quickly from disruptions, making them that much harder to shutdown. We are working closely with industry and government as we combat this type of behavior," Google said in a blog post.

Related Topics

India Internet Google Film And Movies Technology Company Job Bitcoin New York Brazil United States Post From Government Industry Asia Million Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

8 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

9 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

9 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.