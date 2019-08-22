UrduPoint.com
Greenland Row Is Trump Positioning For Arctic Battle: Expert

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:20 AM

Greenland row is Trump positioning for Arctic battle: expert

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The diplomatic row that has erupted between Washington and Copenhagen over Greenland is just one part of a broader strategic battle being waged over control of the Arctic, according to one expert.

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a trip to Denmark and launched a war of words with his Danish counterpart, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, after she rejected his idea of the US buying Greenland as "absurd".

Mikaa Mered, professor of polar geopolitics at Paris' ILERI institute of international relations said Trump's unsolicited advances on the autonomous territory were a way to indicate US interest in the resource-rich Arctic -- and to distract from domestic issues.

