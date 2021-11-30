UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Port Focuses On Development, People's Livelihood: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Gwadar Port, a leading project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), focuses on development and people's livelihood while all projects which have been completed there have played important role in creating education opportunities, improving employment skills and responding to Covid-19 for the benefit of local people, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a landmark and pilot program under the Belt and Road Initiative. Since its inception in 2013, CPEC has achieved fruitful and remarkable results," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

He said that the Gwadar Port, a leading project of CPEC, focuses on development and people's livelihood.

"China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer middle school, the vocational training institute in Gwadar, and China-Pakistan Fraternity Emergency Care Center in Gwadar, which have been completed, have played important roles in and made China's contributions to creating education opportunities, improving employment skills and responding to COVID-19 for the benefit of the local people," he added.

The spokesperson said that China was ready to work with Pakistan to jointly advance high-quality development of CPEC, build and operate all CPEC projects including the Gwadar Port well, play a more positive part in improving people's livelihood in both countries, and build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Responding to yet another question, he stressed that CPEC had long been focusing on people's livelihood and well-being and benefiting the local people, thus warmly welcomed by the local people.

"China is ready to work with Pakistan to advance the high-quality development of CPEC so as to deliver more benefits to the local people," he added.

In a recent interview,Â Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), Zhang Baozhong said that Gwadar, an important component of the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would become the logistic hub in the region within five years.

He informed that in spite of the negative pandemic impact to business development, more than 100,000 metric tonnes of Afghan cargo have been handled at the port.

