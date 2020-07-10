UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti Appoints New Justice As Minister As Violent Crime Increases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Haiti appoints new justice as minister as violent crime increases

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Haiti's president appointed a new justice minister Thursday, dismissing the previous one just hours after he took a hard stance on gang impunity.

Appointed by presidential decree, Rockfeller Vincent -- who since January has led the fight against corruption -- is the fourth Minister of Justice the island nation has had since President Jovenel Moise took office in February 2017.

The previous minister, Lucmanne Delille, was appointed in March.

Just hours before his sacking, Delille said during a press conference that gang members who had marched without obstacle through the Haitian capital Tuesday would be tracked down by police.

"Haiti is not a corrupt republic where vagabonds, delinquents, criminals can do whatever they want," Delille said.

Accompanied by dozens of people, the gang members had proceeded Tuesday through the streets of downtown Port-au-Prince, waving their weapons and regularly firing into the air.

No law enforcement units intervened to stop the march, which was streamed live on social media by some of the gang members.

On Monday, outside the Justice Ministry, police had fired tear gas to disperse a protest over an uptick in violent crime in the capital.

A week prior, an attempted sit-in had been stopped by the police, who chased the demonstrators and tore their placards out of their hands.

When asked about this police crackdown, Delille said he was not aware of it.

"We will try to find out how things happened in order to correct this," he said.

In a message sent to AFP Thursday, the UN integrated office in Haiti expressed its "concern over the use of lethal weapons, including tear gas, on peaceful demonstrators who do not present any clear or present danger."Recalling the importance of the right to protest and freedom of expression, the European Union's ambassador to Haiti, Sylvie Tabesse, said it was "certainly not normal that a population demanding better life prospects should be the target of violence, no matter where it comes from."

Related Topics

Firing Corruption Protest Police United Nations Social Media European Union Port-au-Prince Haiti Turkish Lira January February March Criminals Gas 2017 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

8 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

8 hours ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.