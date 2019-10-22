High Powered Commission to be set up in Pakistan with support of China: Fawad Chaudhry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced to establish a High Powered Commission in Pakistan with support of China.

The minister along with the representatives of several Chinese companies met with his Chinese counterpart today.

The federal minister is on a six-day visit to China.

The minister said that high powered technology industry would be set up in Pakistan under this commission.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the purpose of this partnership would be to strengthen the coordination and cooperation between the Ministries of Science and Technology of both the countries.

He underlined the importance of modern technology industries in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC), saying these industries will help strengthen Pakistan's trade.

The two ministers also discussed the establishment of Nanotechnology as well as establishment of Pakistan Science and Technology Park.

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology, Wang Zhigang appreciated Fawad Chaudhry's efforts to promote science and technology in Pakistan and assured full cooperation in the completion of science and technology projects in Pakistan.

Chinese Minister of Science also reaffirmed support for the production and import of high technology in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also met with other representatives of the company under the leadership of General Manager of China Machinery Engineering Company Li Ken.

The meeting also agreed on the installation of solar power plants in Pakistan. In addition, the Chinese company will also help equip agriculture sector in Pakistan with modern technology.

It also agreed to use 'Agriculture Precision' with the help of China.

Later, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry visited the China Electric Power Company and checked the working of the electric bus.