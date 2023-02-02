Hong Kong raises base rate to 5 pct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG,Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday announced that the base rate was adjusted upward to 5 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its interest rates by 25 basis points.

The base rate is the interest rate forming the foundation upon which the discount rates for repurchase transactions through the discount window are computed.