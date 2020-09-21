UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong shares open higher

Hong Kong, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Monday with small gains with investors keeping tabs on developments in talks over a new US stimulus while the head of the Federal Reserve is due to give congressional testimony this week.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.12 percent, or 28.50 points, to 24,483.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.32 percent, or 10.81 points, to 3,348.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.22 percent, or 4.97 points, to 2,224.88.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

