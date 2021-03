(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two percent in the morning session Thursday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled by worries that the expected economic recovery will fan inflation and lead to a hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.55 percent, or 762.12 points, to 29,118.30.