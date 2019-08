(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended Friday's morning session on a positive note as investors await a crucial speech on monetary policy by the head of the US Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 124.87 points, to 26,173.59 by lunch.