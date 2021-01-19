UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Up More Than 3 Percent At Break

Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks up more than 3 percent at break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent Tuesday morning, in line with an Asia-wide advance, boosted by a flood of cash from mainland Chinese investors and as traders remain upbeat about the long-term economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 3.06 percent, or 883.40 points, to 29,746.17, its highest level since May 2019.

