Hong Kong stocks up more than 3 percent at break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent Tuesday morning, in line with an Asia-wide advance, boosted by a flood of cash from mainland Chinese investors and as traders remain upbeat about the long-term economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 3.06 percent, or 883.40 points, to 29,746.17, its highest level since May 2019.