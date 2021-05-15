Ibrahimovic will miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury: Swedish federation

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Sweden's international football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Euro 2020 due to a knee injury, the Swedish Football Association said Saturday.

"I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic who unfortunately has told me that his injury will stop his participation in the European Championship this summer," Sweden team coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

"Of course this feels sad, most of all for Zlatan but, also for us," Andersson added.