UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Braces For Potential Volcanic Eruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:01 AM

Iceland braces for potential volcanic eruption

Reykjavik, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A small volcanic eruption could be imminent on the southwestern tip of Iceland some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the capital Reykjavik, authorities said on Wednesday.

Tremors signalling a potential eruption were detected on Wednesday afternoon, near Mount Keilir, inactive for the past 800 years, the Icelandic Met Office said.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake was registered in the area last week.

"The magma is fracturing and it is so close to the surface... that we have to take it seriously," Freysteinn Sigmundsson, a geophysicist at the University of Iceland, told AFP.

While an eruption is possible, Sigmundsson cautioned that "it is not certain -- the situation can last for hours or even longer with many small earthquakes." Police have cut off roads around the mountain, according to an AFP photographer near the area.

Although Keflavik International Airport and the small fishing port of Grindavik are only a few kilometres away, the area in the immediate vicinity is uninhabited and no evacuation was announced on Wednesday.

"In case of an eruption, we are expecting a small one, where lava is flowing.

We are not expecting a large, explosive eruption. The impact on atmosphere, flights and living conditions of people will be minimal," Sigmundsson said.

The region has been under increased surveillance due to an unusual number of smaller tremors since the quake on February 24, which was felt in Reykjavik, and large parts of western Iceland.

In eight days, over 16,000 tremors have been recorded, compared to 1,000 normally for a whole year.

Iceland is the most active volcanic region in Europe, with an eruption every five years on average.

The last eruption was at Holuhraun, beginning in August 2014 and ending in February 2015, in the Bardarbunga volcanic system in an uninhabited area in the south-east of the island.

The eruption did not cause any major disruptions outside the immediate vicinity.

But in 2010, an eruption at the Eyjafjallajokull volcano sent a huge cloud of smoke and ash into the atmosphere, that led to the cancellation of more than 100,000 flights worldwide, stranding some eight million passengers.

Related Topics

Earthquake Police Europe Iceland February August 2015 From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Ten dead in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

1 hour ago

Stocks gain in Europe, mixed in US

1 hour ago

Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Mar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's PPP Candidate Wins Islamabad's Senate S ..

1 hour ago

US Not to Promote Democracy Through Military Inter ..

1 hour ago

Over 100 events to be held to mark seven decades o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.