UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Says Pakistan Offers Tremendous Business Potential For Investors

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Imran Khan says Pakistan offers tremendous business potential for investors

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited overseas businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan's strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.

He was talking to a group of prospective investors that led by Javaid Anwar, a leading Pakistani-American businessman, called on the prime minister at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

The investors appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan.

They also identified areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors including energy and tourism.

Earlier, Tahir Javed, a Texas-based top Pakistani businessman and high ranking influential member of the democratic party called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

Tahir Javed has been instrumental in setting up a Pakistan Congress Foundation that has played a key role in revival and activation of Congressional Pakistan Caucus at the 116th Congress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Washington Congress From Top

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

12 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

14 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

14 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

14 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

14 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.