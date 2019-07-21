Imran Khan says Pakistan offers tremendous business potential for investors

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited overseas businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan's strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.

He was talking to a group of prospective investors that led by Javaid Anwar, a leading Pakistani-American businessman, called on the prime minister at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

The investors appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan.

They also identified areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors including energy and tourism.

Earlier, Tahir Javed, a Texas-based top Pakistani businessman and high ranking influential member of the democratic party called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

Tahir Javed has been instrumental in setting up a Pakistan Congress Foundation that has played a key role in revival and activation of Congressional Pakistan Caucus at the 116th Congress.