In-form Rublev Reaches Banja Luka Final

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

In-form Rublev reaches Banja Luka final

Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Andrey Rublev made his second final in as many weeks with a straight-sets win over Slovakia's Alex Molcan in Banja Luka on Saturday.

The second-seeded Rublev, who triumphed at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, extended his winning run to eight matches with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Molcan.

"Alex played a few good games and I started to get tight, I started to get nervous.

But in the end I was able to win and that's the most important thing." Rublev has reached the final without dropping a set and will play Novak Djokovic's conqueror, Dusan Lajovic, for the title on Sunday.

The 70th-ranked Lajovic battled back from the brink of defeat to edge past fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets.

Kecmanovic led by a set and served for the match in the second, but Lajovic refused to buckle and won 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 after three hours.

