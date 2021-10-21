India administers its billionth Covid jab: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, according to the health ministry, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse.

According to the government, around three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people has had one shot and around 30 percent are fully vaccinated.