Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :India skipper Virat Kohli smashed 120 before rain stopped play in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies on Sunday.

India were 233 for four off 42.2 overs batting first at the Queen's Park Oval when play was halted.

The first match of the series in Guyana on Thursday was abandoned due to rain.