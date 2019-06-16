UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Lose Paceman Kumar To Injury In Pakistan Innings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

India lose paceman Kumar to injury in Pakistan innings

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the rest of Pakistan's run chase after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's World Cup match.

Kumar opened the bowling for India in Pakistan's chase of 337, but could only manage 2.4 overs before leaving the Old Trafford field due to his injury.

"Kumar has tightness in his left hamstring and will not be taking further part in this match," the Indian cricket board's media team said via an announcement in the press box.

Vijay Shankar was handed the ball to complete the over and struck right away, trapping Imam-ul-Haq lbw for seven.

Pakistan slipped to 13 for one in the fifth over.

India were inspired by Rohit Sharma's 140 as they posted a challenging 336 for five in 50 overs after being put into bat.

Virat Kohli's side are already awaiting the return of opener Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his hand during his match-winning century in the team's second win over Australia.

Dhawan is under medical observation and travelling with the team.

Rising star Rishabh Pant has been flown in as standby for the left-handed batsman.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Injured Century World Australia Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Imam-ul-Haq Old Trafford Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Ajman Digital Government launches &#039;Open Data ..

17 minutes ago

UAE a global model in adopting AI: Omar Al Olama

2 hours ago

MBRSG to host 20th International Conference on Dig ..

2 hours ago

ADX appoints Al Ramz Capital as liquidity provider ..

3 hours ago

Nasser Al Hamli meets with Bahrain, Egypt and Jord ..

3 hours ago

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.