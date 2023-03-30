UrduPoint.com

India Records Highest Single-day Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Nearly 6 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

India records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly 6 months

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :India on Thursday recorded 3,016 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in six months, which health experts attribute to seasonal changes.

A statement from the Health Ministry said 3,016 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with the current active COVID-19 caseload standing at 13,509.

The current rise in infection rates is due to seasonal changes, Dr. P.V. M. Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology at Post Graduate Institute of Medical education and Research in Chandigarh city, told Anadolu.

"As the seasons (weather) change, we are seeing a rise in viral infections cases, and when the testing is more, the number of cases would also increase," she said, advising people to take extra precautions to protect themselves from viral infection.

India has recorded over 44 million cases since the outbreak of the infection in 2020.

"Active cases stand at 0.03%. Recovery rate currently at 98.78%," the statement said.

According to the ministry's website, 2.2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across the country.

With the slight resurgence of the coronavirus, several states have begun holding meetings to handle the rising number of infections.

Related Topics

India Weather Education Chandigarh 2020 Post From Billion Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

3 minutes ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

34 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

1 hour ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

2 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.