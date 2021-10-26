India reports 12,428 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,202,202 on Tuesday, as 12,428 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

The number of new cases registered in a day is the lowest in 238 days, said the ministry in a statement.

Besides, as many as 356 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 455,068.

Most number of deaths, 281, were reported from the southern state of Kerala. "More than 70 percent cases (deaths) are due to comorbidities," said the data released by the health ministry.

There are still 163,816 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a decline of 3,879 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,583,318 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 15,951 were discharged during the past 24 hours.